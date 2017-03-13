Oklahoma History Center exhibit shows cowboy culture's role in retail history
Bob Blackburn, executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, poses inside the Oklahoma History Center's "Crossroads of Commerce: A History of Free Enterprise in Oklahoma" exhibit. [Photo by Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman] Cowboy culture has value to Oklahoma businessmen and women, and through displays within the Oklahoma History Center's "Crossroads of Commerce: A History of Free Enterprise in Oklahoma," that value can be traced back to the state's earliest days.
