Oklahoma County sheriff's candidate disciplined while trooper for "distasteful toast" about judge
Oklahoma County sheriff's candidate Mike Christian was reprimanded for misconduct while a trooper after being accused of participating in a toast that a judge should die, newly discovered documents show. The judge the day before had ruled against a group seeking to return the Confederate flag to the state Capitol.
