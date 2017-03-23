Oklahoma City woman dies in Canadian ...

Oklahoma City woman dies in Canadian County head-on collision early Friday

An Oklahoma City woman driving in the wrong lanes died in a Canadian County head-on collision about 2 a.m. Friday on the Kilpatrick Turnpike just north of NW 10, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports. Eisenhour was driving a car south in the northbound lanes of the Kilpatrick Turnpike when a northbound pickup driven by Darrin Hight, 46, of Yukon, was struck head-on.

