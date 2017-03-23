Oklahoma City woman dies in Canadian County head-on collision early Friday
An Oklahoma City woman driving in the wrong lanes died in a Canadian County head-on collision about 2 a.m. Friday on the Kilpatrick Turnpike just north of NW 10, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports. Eisenhour was driving a car south in the northbound lanes of the Kilpatrick Turnpike when a northbound pickup driven by Darrin Hight, 46, of Yukon, was struck head-on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forest Park Police Layoffs Take Effect
|18 min
|anytrapwilldo
|2
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|11 hr
|Allahs pork rinds
|19
|Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ...
|16 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|33
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|18 hr
|Alvin Boss Tank You
|19
|Mailbox bandits targeting northwest Oklahoma Ci...
|Wed
|smokeyandthe
|1
|Edmond school alerting parents after attempted ...
|Wed
|overalreted
|1
|Review: Greg Earles Estate Sales LLC (Sep '13)
|Wed
|Sfair
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC