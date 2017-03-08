Oklahoma City sales tax slide persist...

Oklahoma City sales tax slide persists; end in sight, officials say

Sales tax is down 2.8 percent in Oklahoma City, worse than the 2 percent decline budget officials projected for March but an improvement over February's 5.8 percent decline. Through the first three quarters of the fiscal year, sales tax collections are down $6.6 million compared to the first three quarters of fiscal 2016, Budget Director Dowler said.

