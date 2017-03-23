Oklahoma City Philharmonic wrapping D...

Oklahoma City Philharmonic wrapping Discovery Family Series today with 'Machines, Motors and Music'

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic is revving up for its final Discovery Family Series concert of the season at 2 p.m. today at the Civic Center Music Hall, 201 N Walker. With the theme "Machines, Motors and Music," today's energetic, fast-paced concert will take attendees on a wild ride, from the driving rhythms of Beethoven to musical depictions of trains, planes, automobiles and more.

