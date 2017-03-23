Oklahoma City Philharmonic wrapping Discovery Family Series today with 'Machines, Motors and Music'
The Oklahoma City Philharmonic is revving up for its final Discovery Family Series concert of the season at 2 p.m. today at the Civic Center Music Hall, 201 N Walker. With the theme "Machines, Motors and Music," today's energetic, fast-paced concert will take attendees on a wild ride, from the driving rhythms of Beethoven to musical depictions of trains, planes, automobiles and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Sat
|Allahs pork rinds
|21
|When was the first tornado warning issued?
|Sat
|dopplergangers
|1
|Bronze book 1889-1939 Central Star College
|Fri
|Lori
|1
|OKC Man Arrested For Stealing, Pawning Tools St...
|Fri
|inventory
|1
|State Auditor Releases Report On Oklahoma Count...
|Fri
|inventory
|1
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|Fri
|Bishop Caractor
|482
|Forest Park Police Layoffs Take Effect
|Fri
|anytrapwilldo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC