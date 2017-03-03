Oklahoma City mayor leads city leader...

Oklahoma City mayor leads city leaders to press lawmakers on issues important to Americans

KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City's mayor led several other city leaders from across the country to Washington to press lawmakers on issues that are important to Americans. Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett serves as the president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

