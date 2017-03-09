Oklahoma City firefighter arrested for drug possession, child pornography

On Friday, investigators from the Canadian County Sheriff's Office arrested 28-year-old Matthew Kockos on aggravated possession of child pornography, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and cultivating marijuana and "magic" mushrooms. Deputies also arrested 24-year-old Ashley Kockos on cultivating marijuana and "magic" mushrooms, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

