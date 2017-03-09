Oklahoma City firefighter arrested fo...

Oklahoma City firefighter arrested for drug possession, child pornography

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

On Friday, investigators from the Canadian County Sheriff's Office arrested 28-year-old Matthew Kockos on aggravated possession of child pornography, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and cultivating marijuana and "magic" mushrooms. Deputies also arrested 24-year-old Ashley Kockos on cultivating marijuana and "magic" mushrooms, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jess Bruno KFOR Prostitute 7 hr Reality Check 4
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) 14 hr Ateupcowgirl 18
News Suspects In Multi-State Theft Ring Appear In Fe... 22 hr lordsofrings 1
News New Report Shows Okies Can Do More With House F... Fri prevent 1
News House Bill 1270 Requiring Verification Of Welfa... Fri Texxy 1
Melanie Zorka: Hot and Stuck Up! (Mar '16) Thu Scott Hana 22
News Oklahoma Legislature considers banning left-lan... Thu banokies 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,525 • Total comments across all topics: 279,468,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC