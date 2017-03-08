Oklahoma City convention center may g...

Oklahoma City convention center may go with solar energy

Mayor Mick Cornett asked the MAPS 3 convention center architect to determine what it would cost to study the feasibility of installing rooftop solar above the 200,000-square-foot exhibit hall. The council says LEED-certified buildings are "resource efficient," conserving water and energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions while saving money.

