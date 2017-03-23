Oklahoma City Community College hosting free Film Fair for moviemakers April 1
Oscar-winning producer Gray Frederickson will host a free Film Fair for moviemakers April 1 at Oklahoma City Community College. Photo by Jim Beckel, The Oklahoman Archives deadCenter Film is partnering with the Oklahoma Film + Music Office and Oklahoma City Community College to host a free Film Fair from 9 a.m. to noon April 1 at OCCC's 6,000-square-foot soundstage, 7777 S May Ave. Hosted by Oscar-winning producer Gray Frederickson , the event will feature OCCC professors and local professionals answering questions and a film technology fair showcasing the latest cameras, lights and sound equipment.
