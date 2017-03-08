OKC Police: Suspect In Stolen Car Pursuit Arrested After Short Foot Chase
Oklahoma City police say they have arrested a suspect following a stolen car pursuit and short foot chase Thursday morning. Officers say Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were pursuing a suspect in a stolen vehicle when the suspect crashed into a transformer at Southeast 66th St. and I-35 near Crossroads Mall.
