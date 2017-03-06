OKC Police: Burglar Held By Home's Occupants, Arrested On Multiple Charges
Oklahoma City police say two men fought with a masked intruder and held him until officers arrived early Monday morning. According to officers, Stone broke into a home in the 2200 block of Northwest 11th St. and attempted to steal a pair of jeans with a wallet in it containing several hundred dollars.
