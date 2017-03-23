OKC man convicted of fatally shooting...

OKC man convicted of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend's boyfriend

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

An Oklahoma City man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend to "win her back and take out the competition" was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder. After deliberating about three hours, Oklahoma County jurors reached their guilty verdict and chose life in prison as punishment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Forest Park Police Layoffs Take Effect 6 hr speedersbeware 1
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 6 hr Allahs pork rinds 19
News Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ... 11 hr fingers mcgurke 33
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 13 hr Alvin Boss Tank You 19
News Mailbox bandits targeting northwest Oklahoma Ci... Wed smokeyandthe 1
News Edmond school alerting parents after attempted ... Wed overalreted 1
Review: Greg Earles Estate Sales LLC (Sep '13) Wed Sfair 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Oklahoma County was issued at March 24 at 3:51AM CDT

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,045 • Total comments across all topics: 279,776,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC