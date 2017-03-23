OKC man convicted of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend's boyfriend
An Oklahoma City man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend to "win her back and take out the competition" was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder. After deliberating about three hours, Oklahoma County jurors reached their guilty verdict and chose life in prison as punishment.
