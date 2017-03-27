OKC Man Accused Of Fataly Shooting Ne...

OKC Man Accused Of Fataly Shooting Neighbor's Dog

There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 17 hrs ago, titled OKC Man Accused Of Fataly Shooting Neighbor's Dog. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

Oklahoma City police arrest a Southwest Oklahoma City man after he turned himself in to police headquarters. He's accused of shooting and killing his neighbor's dog - and dumping him in a nearby field.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
mybestfriend

Norcross, GA

#1 15 hrs ago
That is scary! Going onto someone's property and killing their dog?!
Love thy neighbor doesn't apply in Okla.

It's okay if their dogs come onto your property and destroy it. They will not be congenial and offer to replace damages. They want you to pay for a new fence-not half, but all-but can afford a kennel when it is realized death is imminent the next time. Some will even try to bait dogs out so they can call the animal shelter. Somehow they can't can't get them off a neighbors porch they've been entering and leaving while they are out of state. It's not a good idea to leave a garage door opener on top of your car.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 4 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 27
Great Church in OKC Area 14 hr ronmckey 7
News State Agency Taps Into Rainy Day Fund To Pay Bills 14 hr mybestfriend 1
News CAIR-OK to Present 'Oklahoma Muslim of the Year... 16 hr bridgeospies 1
News Proposed Warren Theater pushes ahead, despite o... 17 hr dontgetit 1
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) 22 hr curiousyearslater 19
News Only on 9: Perry Mom Speaks Out About Reported ... Tue sex crimes 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,306 • Total comments across all topics: 279,903,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC