OKC Man Accused Of Fataly Shooting Neighbor's Dog
There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 17 hrs ago, titled OKC Man Accused Of Fataly Shooting Neighbor's Dog.
Oklahoma City police arrest a Southwest Oklahoma City man after he turned himself in to police headquarters. He's accused of shooting and killing his neighbor's dog - and dumping him in a nearby field.
#1 15 hrs ago
That is scary! Going onto someone's property and killing their dog?!
Love thy neighbor doesn't apply in Okla.
It's okay if their dogs come onto your property and destroy it. They will not be congenial and offer to replace damages. They want you to pay for a new fence-not half, but all-but can afford a kennel when it is realized death is imminent the next time. Some will even try to bait dogs out so they can call the animal shelter. Somehow they can't can't get them off a neighbors porch they've been entering and leaving while they are out of state. It's not a good idea to leave a garage door opener on top of your car.
