OKC district recommends school closings

Oklahoma City Public Schools is proposing a controversial plan to cut costs by closing five elementary schools with low enrollments, district officials said Monday night. School board members and community members criticized the plan, which recommends closing Edgemere, Gatewood, F.D. Moon, Green Pastures and Johnson.

