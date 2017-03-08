OKC Daycare Worker Arrested In Connection With Infant's Broken Arm

A 25-year-old Oklahoma City daycare worker has been arrested after an infant in her care was found to have a broken arm, according to Oklahoma City police. A mother of a child who attended the Child Care Network at 14300 North Western Ave. told police she took her son to the hospital after he cried with arm pain and discovered he had two small fractures in his right forearm.

