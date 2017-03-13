OKC, Chickasaw Nation Nearing Deal To...

OKC, Chickasaw Nation Nearing Deal To Resume Work On American Indian Cultural Center

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma City city council is finally reached the approval stage for a contract with the Chickasaw Nation to take over the American Indian Cultural Center. City Finance Director Craig Freeman says a deal will presented for approval by the beginning of April and construction could resume as early as this fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ... 2 hr Christshariahns 8
FAA Accountability Board Corrupt (Sep '07) 2 hr LRB324 18
Kenneth Blair 8 hr Guest 2
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 12 hr watchinyouall 7
News Sen. Shortey's Business Partner, Victim's Fathe... 14 hr lalaland 1
News Controversial book about worshiping the devil h... 14 hr lalaland 1
News 'Parents should really be educating themselves,... 14 hr lalaland 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Ireland
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,768 • Total comments across all topics: 279,615,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC