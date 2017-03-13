OKC, Chickasaw Nation Nearing Deal To Resume Work On American Indian Cultural Center
The Oklahoma City city council is finally reached the approval stage for a contract with the Chickasaw Nation to take over the American Indian Cultural Center. City Finance Director Craig Freeman says a deal will presented for approval by the beginning of April and construction could resume as early as this fall.
