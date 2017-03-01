#OKC Boxscore for Monday, March 6, 2017
Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher, left, Healthy Living's Bill Fleming, Mayor Mick Cornett, MAPS 3 Citizens Advisory Board Chairman Tom McDaniel, and Jefferson Kilgore help cut the ribbon Feb 29 to dedicate the first MAPS 3 senior health and wellness center. The nonprofit Healthy Living and Fitness Inc. is Oklahoma City's operating partner for the center, at 11501 N Rockwell Ave. Kilgore is the facility's executive director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|11 hr
|Khan
|4
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|15 hr
|debi
|15
|State Rep. Passes Out Questionnaires Before All...
|20 hr
|passedout
|1
|Mike densman
|Mar 3
|We know
|1
|Loss of funding causes roadblock in solving OK ...
|Mar 2
|mysterytwome
|1
|Great Church in OKC Area
|Mar 2
|PassionateBeliever
|6
|kenneth blair/kim fields randall blair (Sep '11)
|Mar 2
|Guest
|7
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC