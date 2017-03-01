OKC Boxscore for Monday, March 6, 2017

Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher, left, Healthy Living's Bill Fleming, Mayor Mick Cornett, MAPS 3 Citizens Advisory Board Chairman Tom McDaniel, and Jefferson Kilgore help cut the ribbon Feb 29 to dedicate the first MAPS 3 senior health and wellness center. The nonprofit Healthy Living and Fitness Inc. is Oklahoma City's operating partner for the center, at 11501 N Rockwell Ave. Kilgore is the facility's executive director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.