#OKC Boxscore for Monday, March 20, 2017
The city's budget office projects operations and maintenance costs for the MAPS 3 park to average $2.23 million per year between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2022. Operating subsidies for the first five years of MAPS 3 streetcar operations, including startup, are expected to total $15.7 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ...
|3 hr
|Death on 2 Legs
|26
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|22 hr
|SuckItGoodBoss
|11
|Fire Destroys Vacant Bever Family Home In Broke...
|22 hr
|WarForOil
|2
|Local Attorney Concerned About Errors In Shorte...
|Sat
|As I see it
|2
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Fri
|Injun
|18
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Mar 17
|Gilbert Johnson
|8
|FAA Accountability Board Corrupt (Sep '07)
|Mar 17
|LRB324
|18
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC