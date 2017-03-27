OK Food, Inc. Recalls Breaded Chicken...

OK Food, Inc. Recalls Breaded Chicken Products

An Oklahoma City-based company is recalling approximately 933,272 pounds of breaded chicken products that may be contaminated with metal, the USDA said. The ready-to-eat breaded chicken items were produced on various dates from Dec. 19, 2016 through March 7, 2017.A list of the products subject to recall can be found here .

