OK Bill Allows Shooting Of Drones Without Civil Penalty
Sen. Ralph Shortey said he's seen a growing problem in Oklahoma's skies in recent years, they're becoming just a bit too crowded. "It's becoming a pretty big issue, law enforcement are getting complaints all the time about drones flying over people's personal private property," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Tue
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
|Indian Nation Turnpike Rip Off
|Mon
|Pissed Off
|1
|Missing Eufaula family - KFOR (Dec '09)
|Mon
|So many questions
|4,773
|Trying to remember an Oklahoma food for my husb...
|Mon
|A California Girl
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Mar 5
|debi
|15
|State Rep. Passes Out Questionnaires Before All...
|Mar 5
|passedout
|1
|Mike densman
|Mar 3
|We know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC