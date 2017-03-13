Northeast OKC braces for another roun...

Northeast OKC braces for another round of school closures

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Educators and residents in northeast Oklahoma City are bracing for another round of school closures, a process that has plagued the predominantly black neighborhoods for generations and left abandoned schools scattered throughout the community. this month the district is considering the closing of several schools in an effort to address state budget cuts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ... 12 hr Lawrence Wolf 25
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 12 hr SuckItGoodBoss 11
News Fire Destroys Vacant Bever Family Home In Broke... 13 hr WarForOil 2
News Local Attorney Concerned About Errors In Shorte... Sat As I see it 2
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Fri Injun 18
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Mar 17 Gilbert Johnson 8
FAA Accountability Board Corrupt (Sep '07) Mar 17 LRB324 18
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,050 • Total comments across all topics: 279,677,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC