New turmoil at Feed the Children

20 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Feed the Children is facing new turmoil - an official inquiry into complaints made about its operations by its former CEO and president, J.C. Watts. Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater confirmed he will act as a special prosecutor and determine whether there is any wrongdoing at the Oklahoma City-based charity.

