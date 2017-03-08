Neighborhood barber shop abides in OKC

Neighborhood barber shop abides in OKC

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Rose Sanford cuts Jason Determan's hair at the Capital City Barber Shop in Oklahoma City. [Photo by Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman] These days, you can still find them around the metro area, if you are willing to look.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Report Shows Okies Can Do More With House F... 45 min prevent 1
News House Bill 1270 Requiring Verification Of Welfa... 1 hr Texxy 1
Melanie Zorka: Hot and Stuck Up! (Mar '16) 18 hr Scott Hana 22
News Oklahoma Legislature considers banning left-lan... 20 hr banokies 1
Trying to remember an Oklahoma food for my husb... 22 hr JungleJim 2
News Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot dow... 22 hr firstadmendmentrules 1
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Mar 7 Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,775 • Total comments across all topics: 279,444,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC