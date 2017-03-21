Name Of Victim In Fatal Hit-And-Run A...

Name Of Victim In Fatal Hit-And-Run Accident Released

Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police have released the name of a man killed in a hit-and-run accident over the weekend. Officers say Brian Bailey, 47, was driving a motorized bicycle north on North MacArthur Blvd. when the suspect's vehicle, which police believe was also traveling northbound hit Bailey near Melrose Ln about 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

