Name Of Victim In Fatal Hit-And-Run Accident Released
Oklahoma City police have released the name of a man killed in a hit-and-run accident over the weekend. Officers say Brian Bailey, 47, was driving a motorized bicycle north on North MacArthur Blvd. when the suspect's vehicle, which police believe was also traveling northbound hit Bailey near Melrose Ln about 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Okla. state senator accused of trying to have s...
|13 min
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|4
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|39 min
|Tank You Alvin Boss
|17
|Lawmaker charged with child prostitution filed ...
|3 hr
|wrongsideoffence
|2
|Animal Welfare Groups Investigate Blanchard Pro...
|4 hr
|wrongsideoffence
|1
|Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ...
|7 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|31
|Oklahoma man leads authorities on 80-mile pursuit
|15 hr
|grandtheftauto
|1
|Shortey's Resignation Expected Wednesday
|16 hr
|soonforgotten
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC