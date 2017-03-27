Mother, Son Were Stabbed Multiple Tim...

Mother, Son Were Stabbed Multiple Times Before OKC House Fire, Autopsy Reports

23 hrs ago

Julie Mason, 41, and Keagen Bruce, her son, were stabbed multiple times prior to them being found in a fire at their home near Wilshire and Western in December, the newly released autopsy report says. Oklahoma City Police responded to a house fire on December 14 .

