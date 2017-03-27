Mother, Son Were Stabbed Multiple Times Before OKC House Fire, Autopsy Reports
Julie Mason, 41, and Keagen Bruce, her son, were stabbed multiple times prior to them being found in a fire at their home near Wilshire and Western in December, the newly released autopsy report says. Oklahoma City Police responded to a house fire on December 14 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10)
|8 hr
|Walkerroofing
|263
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|12 hr
|Allahs pork rinds
|32
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|16 hr
|curiousyearslater
|20
|Bogus stolen pick-up report lands Oklahoma dad ...
|21 hr
|papertags
|1
|"It hurts so bad losing our best friends this w...
|22 hr
|nonewsisgood
|1
|Residents fear possible Oklahoma City school cl...
|23 hr
|neigborhoodimprov...
|1
|Multi-County Grand Jury Involved In Anadarko Co...
|Wed
|waterspigot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC