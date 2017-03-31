Missing teen, suspected kidnapper spotted in Oklahoma CityThe...
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed a sighting of the 15-year-old victim in an ongoing AMBER Alert, along with the 50-year-old man believed to have kidnapped her earlier this month. Late Thursday, after receiving information from a tip, investigators obtained surveillance images from a Walmart on East I-240 Service Road in Oklahoma City from the afternoon of March 15 that showed Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas shopping at the store.
