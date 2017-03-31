Missing teen, suspected kidnapper spo...

Missing teen, suspected kidnapper spotted in Oklahoma CityThe...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed a sighting of the 15-year-old victim in an ongoing AMBER Alert, along with the 50-year-old man believed to have kidnapped her earlier this month. Late Thursday, after receiving information from a tip, investigators obtained surveillance images from a Walmart on East I-240 Service Road in Oklahoma City from the afternoon of March 15 that showed Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas shopping at the store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 14 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10) 23 hr Walkerroofing 263
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Thu curiousyearslater 20
News Bogus stolen pick-up report lands Oklahoma dad ... Thu papertags 1
News "It hurts so bad losing our best friends this w... Thu nonewsisgood 1
News Residents fear possible Oklahoma City school cl... Thu neigborhoodimprov... 1
News Multi-County Grand Jury Involved In Anadarko Co... Wed waterspigot 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,153 • Total comments across all topics: 279,960,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC