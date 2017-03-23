Man Arrested In Murder Of Prague High School Student
New developments as Oklahoma City Police confirm members of their gang unit and violent crimes task force arrested a man in connection with the death of a high school football star. Michael Arelege was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail Tuesday night, but was transferred to the Cleveland County Jail Wednesday afternoon since the murder happened in their jurisdiction.
