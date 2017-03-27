Man arrested after allegedly hitting two women while wearing brass knuckles
An Oklahoma City man is facing assault and battery charges after he allegedly hit two women while wearing brass knuckles, according to a police report. On March 24, officers were called to an Oklahoma City hospital after two women were brought to the emergency room following an alleged assault.
