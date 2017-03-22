Mailbox bandits targeting northwest Oklahoma City neighborhoods
There are 1 comment on the KFOR-TV Oklahoma City story from 20 hrs ago, titled Mailbox bandits targeting northwest Oklahoma City neighborhoods. In it, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City reports that:
However, as of lately, what used to be a peaceful neighborhood in northwest Oklahoma City has been plagued with thieves. "This is a quiet neighborhood, and I consider it to be safe, but instances like this can make you think differently of it and give the neighborhood a bad reputation," said Yadon.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
|
#1 21 hrs ago
Judging from their age they've probably been doing that for 30 years or more.
It's easy to see they are related, most males that commit crimes like that run in threes so others won't think they are queer.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|1 hr
|Alvin Boss Tank You
|19
|Edmond school alerting parents after attempted ...
|Wed
|overalreted
|1
|Review: Greg Earles Estate Sales LLC (Sep '13)
|Wed
|Sfair
|2
|Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ...
|Wed
|Mikey
|32
|Okla. state senator accused of trying to have s...
|Wed
|Alien Touch
|7
|In second vote, Senate adopts family leave bill
|Wed
|maketheirfamilies...
|1
|Lawmaker charged with child prostitution filed ...
|Tue
|wrongsideoffence
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC