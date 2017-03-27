Macy Picks Up Endorsement From Former...

Macy Picks Up Endorsement From Former OK County DA

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Macy is one of seven candidates to join the race to replace John Whetsel . Macy will face Mike Christian, P.D. Taylor, and Darrell Sorrels, in the Republican primary to be held on April 4 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 9 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 27
Great Church in OKC Area 18 hr ronmckey 7
News State Agency Taps Into Rainy Day Fund To Pay Bills 19 hr mybestfriend 1
News OKC Man Accused Of Fataly Shooting Neighbor's Dog 19 hr mybestfriend 1
News CAIR-OK to Present 'Oklahoma Muslim of the Year... 21 hr bridgeospies 1
News Proposed Warren Theater pushes ahead, despite o... 21 hr dontgetit 1
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Tue curiousyearslater 19
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,377 • Total comments across all topics: 279,907,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC