Local pawn shop robbed by armed suspect

Authorities say that around 7 p.m., police were called to reports of an armed robbery at the Cash and Pawn in the 4700 block of N.W. 23rd St. According to officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department, the suspect entered the store with a gun, broke the jewelry case and stole jewelry along with cash from the business.

