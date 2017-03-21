Lawmaker charged with child prostitution filed odd bills
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Okla. state senator accused of trying to have s...
|1 hr
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|4
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|2 hr
|Tank You Alvin Boss
|17
|Lawmaker charged with child prostitution filed ...
|5 hr
|wrongsideoffence
|2
|Animal Welfare Groups Investigate Blanchard Pro...
|5 hr
|wrongsideoffence
|1
|Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ...
|8 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|31
|Oklahoma man leads authorities on 80-mile pursuit
|17 hr
|grandtheftauto
|1
|Shortey's Resignation Expected Wednesday
|18 hr
|soonforgotten
|1
