Lawmaker charged with child prostitution filed odd bills

The FBI in Oklahoma City confirmed Monday, March 20, 2017, it is invest... An altered Facebook headline on a newspaper story involving a statue of Robert E. Lee has blown up into a major sore point in the Virginia GOP primary for governor. An altered Facebook headline on a newspaper story involving a statue of Robert E. Lee has blown up into a major sore point in the Virginia GOP primary for governor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.