K.C. Clifford to record live CD April 13-14 at the Blue Door
Three-time Woody Guthrie Award-winning folk singer-songwriter K.C. Clifford is preparing for her two-night live CD recording concerts at 8 p.m. April 13 and 14 at the Blue Door. Photo by Kriea Arie Three-time Woody Guthrie Award-winning folk singer-songwriter K.C. Clifford is preparing for her two-night live CD recording concerts at 8 p.m. April 13 and 14 at the Blue Door, 2805 N McKinley Ave. The Oklahoma City musician recently photographed raw with no make-up or editing by photographer Kriea Arie.
