Jurors decide against death penalty f...

Jurors decide against death penalty for man convicted of OKC store clerk murder

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Oklahoma County jurors have decided against the death penalty for an Oklahoma City man they convicted of a fatal 2013 shooting of a well-liked convenience store clerk. Instead, Darrien Hasmii Clark, 29, was given a punishment of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the killing of Habib Hajimirzaei, 62. Clark denied involvement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 2 min Alvin Boss 15
News Oklahoma man leads authorities on 80-mile pursuit 2 hr grandtheftauto 1
News Okla. state senator accused of trying to have s... 2 hr Hostis Publicus 1
News Shortey's Resignation Expected Wednesday 2 hr soonforgotten 1
News Bills Cracking Down On Child Sex Crime Unanimou... 3 hr wontchange 1
News Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ... Mon Death on 2 Legs 26
News Fire Destroys Vacant Bever Family Home In Broke... Sun WarForOil 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,431 • Total comments across all topics: 279,710,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC