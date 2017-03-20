Jurors decide against death penalty for man convicted of OKC store clerk murder
Oklahoma County jurors have decided against the death penalty for an Oklahoma City man they convicted of a fatal 2013 shooting of a well-liked convenience store clerk. Instead, Darrien Hasmii Clark, 29, was given a punishment of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the killing of Habib Hajimirzaei, 62. Clark denied involvement.
