Jimmy Fallon buys record-breaking box...

Jimmy Fallon buys record-breaking box of Girl Scout cookies from Oklahoma girl

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

In her seven years as a Girl Scout, Katie Francis, 15, of Oklahoma City, has smashed all previous cookie selling records. "This year I'm also working towards the career record of 100,100 boxes since it's the 100th anniversary of the cookie sale," Francis told NBC News earlier this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Greg Earles Estate Sales LLC (Sep '13) 1 hr Sfair 2
News Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ... 2 hr Mikey 32
News Okla. state senator accused of trying to have s... 3 hr Alien Touch 7
News In second vote, Senate adopts family leave bill 6 hr maketheirfamilies... 1
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 11 hr Tank You Alvin Boss 17
News Lawmaker charged with child prostitution filed ... 14 hr wrongsideoffence 2
News Animal Welfare Groups Investigate Blanchard Pro... 14 hr wrongsideoffence 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,297 • Total comments across all topics: 279,735,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC