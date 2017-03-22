Jimmy Fallon buys record-breaking box of Girl Scout cookies from Oklahoma girl
In her seven years as a Girl Scout, Katie Francis, 15, of Oklahoma City, has smashed all previous cookie selling records. "This year I'm also working towards the career record of 100,100 boxes since it's the 100th anniversary of the cookie sale," Francis told NBC News earlier this year.
