"It's a big deal to us," Hotels fear new Oklahoma City fee
These are not the worst of times at Bhavesh Patel's nine area hotels, but they are certainly not the best. "We are getting by," he told NewsChannel 4, standing in the lobby of Home 2 on the south side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|street outlaws
|2 hr
|Just me
|2
|Fat Angela Lansdown
|2 hr
|I Know Angela
|3
|Church of the First Born....Cult and Apostate (Apr '08)
|3 hr
|Sanity
|1,702
|Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13)
|14 hr
|Jds wife
|19
|OKC Police: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested On Peeping...
|Mon
|hesaidhisnameistom
|1
|Oklahoma Vice: Whatever happened to bookie Tedd...
|Mon
|viceonevicetwoand...
|1
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Mon
|Them Too
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC