Influenza death toll rises to 68 in Oklahoma
Influenza death toll rises to 68 in Oklahoma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the death toll from the flu virus has risen to 68 people in Oklahoma.
