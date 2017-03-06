In Oklahoma City, old rocks find new home
Mike Clark, center, senior project manager for Oklahoma City's Public Works Department, and landscape architects Scott Howard and Nick Fairless, show off huge rocks that are part of the downtown Pedestrian Plaza project Friday in Oklahoma City. [Photos by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman] Landscape architect Scott Howard of Howard-Fairbairn Site Design reflected on the stubbornness of boulders while walking among a collection of the granite rocks featured in the downtown Pedestrian Plaza project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|2 hr
|Advents
|5
|Indian Nation Turnpike Rip Off
|10 hr
|Pissed Off
|1
|Missing Eufaula family - KFOR (Dec '09)
|10 hr
|So many questions
|4,773
|Trying to remember an Oklahoma food for my husb...
|16 hr
|A California Girl
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Sun
|debi
|15
|State Rep. Passes Out Questionnaires Before All...
|Sun
|passedout
|1
|Mike densman
|Mar 3
|We know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC