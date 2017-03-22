If it's popcorn you want, OKC shop of...

If it's popcorn you want, OKC shop offers many varieties

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Kasie Goad, co-owner of Popcorn Fharmacy, bags up some Tutti-frutti popcorn at her family's store in Oklahoma City. [Photo by Steve Gooch, The Oklahoman] Goad's parents bought the company 27 years ago, when Kasie was just 9 years old, and they've been selling tasty popcorn to customers ever since.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mailbox bandits targeting northwest Oklahoma Ci... 6 hr smokeyandthe 1
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 7 hr Alvin Boss 18
News Edmond school alerting parents after attempted ... 11 hr overalreted 1
Review: Greg Earles Estate Sales LLC (Sep '13) 15 hr Sfair 2
News Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ... 16 hr Mikey 32
News Okla. state senator accused of trying to have s... 16 hr Alien Touch 7
News In second vote, Senate adopts family leave bill 20 hr maketheirfamilies... 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Wildfires
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,113 • Total comments across all topics: 279,748,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC