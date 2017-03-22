If it's popcorn you want, OKC shop offers many varieties
Kasie Goad, co-owner of Popcorn Fharmacy, bags up some Tutti-frutti popcorn at her family's store in Oklahoma City. [Photo by Steve Gooch, The Oklahoman] Goad's parents bought the company 27 years ago, when Kasie was just 9 years old, and they've been selling tasty popcorn to customers ever since.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mailbox bandits targeting northwest Oklahoma Ci...
|6 hr
|smokeyandthe
|1
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|7 hr
|Alvin Boss
|18
|Edmond school alerting parents after attempted ...
|11 hr
|overalreted
|1
|Review: Greg Earles Estate Sales LLC (Sep '13)
|15 hr
|Sfair
|2
|Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ...
|16 hr
|Mikey
|32
|Okla. state senator accused of trying to have s...
|16 hr
|Alien Touch
|7
|In second vote, Senate adopts family leave bill
|20 hr
|maketheirfamilies...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC