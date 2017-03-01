Homes evacuated, highways closed from wildfires around central Oklahoma Friday
Residents have been evacuated as fire crews battle a wildfire northeast of Norman and highways have been closed in other parts of central Oklahoma from large wildfires Friday afternoon. Norman Fire Department Spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said the fire was initially reported about 1:20 p.m. between 108th and 120th Avenue NE, just north of Franklin Road.
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Lansdown Fat and Ugly
|6 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|1
|Mike densman
|9 hr
|We know
|1
|Loss of funding causes roadblock in solving OK ...
|Thu
|mysterytwome
|1
|Great Church in OKC Area
|Thu
|PassionateBeliever
|6
|kenneth blair/kim fields randall blair (Sep '11)
|Thu
|Guest
|7
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|Thu
|iam mygod
|481
|remember bart & mark parks?
|Thu
|valorie
|1
