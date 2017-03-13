Healthy boost coming to NE 23
A dilapidated former service station at 1720 NE 23 is set to be redeveloped this year into the home of the Oklahoma City Clinic. [Rendering provided] The Oklahoma City Clinic and Global Health are set to anchor redevelopment of a prominent corner along NE 23 as efforts continue to revive northeast Oklahoma City's major commercial corridor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ...
|11 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|16
|Local Attorney Concerned About Errors In Shorte...
|2 hr
|ohcrap
|1
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|3 hr
|Injun
|18
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|3 hr
|Alvin Boss
|8
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|6 hr
|Gilbert Johnson
|8
|FAA Accountability Board Corrupt (Sep '07)
|14 hr
|LRB324
|18
|Kenneth Blair
|21 hr
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC