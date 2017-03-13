Healthy boost coming to NE 23

Healthy boost coming to NE 23

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A dilapidated former service station at 1720 NE 23 is set to be redeveloped this year into the home of the Oklahoma City Clinic. [Rendering provided] The Oklahoma City Clinic and Global Health are set to anchor redevelopment of a prominent corner along NE 23 as efforts continue to revive northeast Oklahoma City's major commercial corridor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ... 11 min Cordwainer Trout 16
News Local Attorney Concerned About Errors In Shorte... 2 hr ohcrap 1
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 3 hr Injun 18
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 3 hr Alvin Boss 8
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 6 hr Gilbert Johnson 8
FAA Accountability Board Corrupt (Sep '07) 14 hr LRB324 18
Kenneth Blair 21 hr Guest 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,932 • Total comments across all topics: 279,627,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC