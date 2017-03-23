Health Department Reports Syphilis Ou...

Health Department Reports Syphilis Outbreak In OK Co.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Oklahoma City-County Health Department confirm about 80 of the sexually transmitted disease connected to a group of people within the same social network between the ages 14-47 years old. "Anyone who has sex with multiple partners, anyone who trades sex for money or drugs, and frequent drug users those would be the individuals who we're noticing within the social network that we really need to get in and get tested," said Tiffany Elmore, the Administrator of Clinical Services with OCCHD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 19 hr Allahs pork rinds 21
News When was the first tornado warning issued? 21 hr dopplergangers 1
Bronze book 1889-1939 Central Star College Fri Lori 1
News OKC Man Arrested For Stealing, Pawning Tools St... Fri inventory 1
News State Auditor Releases Report On Oklahoma Count... Fri inventory 1
False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08) Fri Bishop Caractor 482
News Forest Park Police Layoffs Take Effect Fri anytrapwilldo 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,877 • Total comments across all topics: 279,826,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC