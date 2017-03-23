Health Department Reports Syphilis Outbreak In OK Co.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Oklahoma City-County Health Department confirm about 80 of the sexually transmitted disease connected to a group of people within the same social network between the ages 14-47 years old. "Anyone who has sex with multiple partners, anyone who trades sex for money or drugs, and frequent drug users those would be the individuals who we're noticing within the social network that we really need to get in and get tested," said Tiffany Elmore, the Administrator of Clinical Services with OCCHD.

