Guided By Voices to headline [email protected]'s 8th annual Metro Music Fest
Guided by Voices will headline the eighth annual [email protected] Metro Music Fest, set for Saturday, April 8. Photo provided The Academy of Contemporary Music at the University of Central Oklahoma has secured venerable indie rock band Guided By Voices as the headlining act for the eighth annual [email protected] Metro Music Fest, set for Saturday, April 8. This performance will be the main attraction at the [email protected] Metro Music Fest, an event in which more than 60 student bands take over Oklahoma City's Bricktown district for an afternoon and evening of free music entertainment open to all. Guided By Voices is an American indie rock band that formed in Dayton, Ohio, in the mid-1980s.
