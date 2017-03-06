GRAPHIC: Man loved his dying dog too much to euthanize it, now he's ...
Many dog owners may be surprised to learn that if your dying pet is suffering, you could face a felony charge for not having the pet euthanized. A Rhode Island man has been charged with felony "unnecessary cruelty" after allegedly letting his dying 18-year-old pit bull mix, named "X," suffer severely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|6 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
|Indian Nation Turnpike Rip Off
|20 hr
|Pissed Off
|1
|Missing Eufaula family - KFOR (Dec '09)
|21 hr
|So many questions
|4,773
|Trying to remember an Oklahoma food for my husb...
|Mon
|A California Girl
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Sun
|debi
|15
|State Rep. Passes Out Questionnaires Before All...
|Sun
|passedout
|1
|Mike densman
|Mar 3
|We know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC