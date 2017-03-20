Grandmother, two grandchildren claimed by Turner Turnpike crash
Norman photographer Linda Danette Smith Irie, her two young grandchildren and a cousin were traveling Saturday afternoon on the Turner Turnpike headed to buy the perfect baby lamb for upcoming Easter photo shoots. Smoke from a grass fire blowing across the turnpike just east of the Wellston exit stopped eastbound traffic about 1:30 p.m., Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Dwight Durant said Monday.
