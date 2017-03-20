GoFundMe Set Up For Baby Delivered After Fatal OKC Crash
A GoFundMe Page has been set up for a baby who was delivered after her mother was killed in a car crash Thursday on I-40 near Morgan. Ashlyn Byers, 20, of Yukon, died in that crash in far western Oklahoma City.
