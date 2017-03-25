Free film fair coming to Oklahoma City Community College
It will be hosted by Oscar winner Gray Frederickson who is the producer of The Godfather, Part II , and Apocalypse Now .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
