Former OK deputy charged with molestation now facing child pornography charges
According to KFOR, Wood was arrest by Wagoner County authorities after allegations that he molested an 11-year-old girl in July of last year. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office filed two new charges against Wood for possession of more than 200 images of child pornography on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church of the First Born....Cult and Apostate (Apr '08)
|3 hr
|Sanity
|1,704
|street outlaws
|7 hr
|Just me
|2
|Fat Angela Lansdown
|7 hr
|I Know Angela
|3
|Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13)
|18 hr
|Jds wife
|19
|OKC Police: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested On Peeping...
|Mon
|hesaidhisnameistom
|1
|Oklahoma Vice: Whatever happened to bookie Tedd...
|Mon
|viceonevicetwoand...
|1
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Mon
|Them Too
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC