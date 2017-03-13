Former OK deputy charged with molesta...

Former OK deputy charged with molestation now facing child pornography charges

According to KFOR, Wood was arrest by Wagoner County authorities after allegations that he molested an 11-year-old girl in July of last year. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office filed two new charges against Wood for possession of more than 200 images of child pornography on Monday.

