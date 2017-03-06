Former MLB Star Joe Carter Honored by...

Former MLB Star Joe Carter Honored by Millwood

Former Major League Baseball star Joe Carter was back in his hometown of Oklahoma City on Monday, honored by his alma mater, Millwood High School. Carter was a four-sport star at Millwood in the 1970s, and went on to a college career at Wichita State, before spending 16 seasons in the big leagues from 1983 to 1998.

