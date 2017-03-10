Former juvenile affairs employee pleads guilty to raping teen
A woman who provided direct care to a 17-year-old boy in a juvenile facility has pleaded guilty to rape. Investigators said Davidriana Stevenson, a former employee with the Office of Juvenile Affairs, met the victim at an Oklahoma City hotel in March, where the pair had sex three times.
